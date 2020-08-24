Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATHM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE ATHM opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. Autohome has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after acquiring an additional 427,798 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Autohome by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

