Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,520,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 14,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $9.41 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

