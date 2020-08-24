Aurora (AOA) Trading Up 14% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin. Aurora has a market capitalization of $81.64 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurora has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.29 or 0.05665403 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014284 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

