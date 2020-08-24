aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

LIFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.24. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

