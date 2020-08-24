Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSSF opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. Assura has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

