ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.52) target price on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($56.07) to GBX 4,309 ($56.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.22) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.98) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,490.82 ($58.71).

ASC stock opened at GBX 4,975 ($65.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,733.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,900.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

