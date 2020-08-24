Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.69. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,912. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.