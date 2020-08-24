Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,390. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $103.47 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

