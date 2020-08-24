Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,802,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,889 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Arconic by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Arconic has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.