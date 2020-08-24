Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Update

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Arco Platform stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.95 million, a P/E ratio of -152.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ARCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 107.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

