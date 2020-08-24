ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to $8.00 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 65.05%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

