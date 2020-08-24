ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,367,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 4,686,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 416.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $4.92 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AETUF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

