Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $11.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

APTO opened at $4.98 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

