Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Cfra reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

