Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

AINV opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

