apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.34 or 0.05586632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

