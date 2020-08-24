Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Sells $103,710.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $103,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,079 shares in the company, valued at $32,792,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $46,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $160,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,816,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 199,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

