Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Update

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra increased their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC grew its position in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 77.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 44,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 44.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Apache by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

