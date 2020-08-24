Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Sell

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

