ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $330.22

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $330.22 and last traded at $326.87, with a volume of 3189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.22.
In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 250.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
