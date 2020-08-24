ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $330.22

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $330.22 and last traded at $326.87, with a volume of 3189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 250.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

