Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81. Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEGXF. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Andrew Peller from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Andrew Peller in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Andrew Peller from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

