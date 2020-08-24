Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $21.97

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 118,399 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 72.2% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $847,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

