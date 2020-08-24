Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE VET opened at $4.03 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $270,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 280.9% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 64,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 275,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

