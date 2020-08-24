Analysts Set Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT at $26.50

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,639,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Simmons First National by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 693,508 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Simmons First National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,419,000 after acquiring an additional 367,801 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

