Analysts Set Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $104.42

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after purchasing an additional 228,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 331,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

