Analysts Set Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Target Price at $1.55

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 7,658.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,124,294 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $0.69 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

