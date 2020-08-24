Analysts Set Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) PT at $3.30

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.83 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

