Analysts Set Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Target Price at C$28.00

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

