Analysts Set ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) PT at $2.33

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ConforMIS
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.
