Analysts Set Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Target Price at $17.25

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,558,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,182 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

