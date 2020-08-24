Analysts Set Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) PT at $19.83

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Actuant has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,801.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.