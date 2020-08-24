Analysts Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report $118.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $121.45 million. Novocure posted sales of $92.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $460.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $466.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $544.91 million, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $569.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NVCR. Mizuho increased their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Novocure stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,832. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.05 and a beta of 1.62. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,936,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $2,879,983.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,663 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novocure by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Novocure by 29.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 76.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novocure by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Novocure in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.