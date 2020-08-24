Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.39. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $557.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

