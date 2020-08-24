Equities analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). CareDx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $937,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,410 shares of company stock worth $3,991,483. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 247,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.26. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.01.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

