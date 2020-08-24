Analysts Expect Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadiz.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDZI shares. ValuEngine raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 201.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 36.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 26.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 21.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Cadiz has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.15.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

