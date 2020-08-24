Analysts Expect Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadiz.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CDZI shares. ValuEngine raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th.
NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Cadiz has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.15.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
