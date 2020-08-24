Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. 799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,000. The stock has a market cap of $443.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

