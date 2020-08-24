Analysts Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.41. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPX Flow by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the second quarter worth $239,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPX Flow by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPX Flow by 38.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in SPX Flow during the second quarter valued at $13,822,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,723. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.89.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

