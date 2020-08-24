Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,923.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,996 shares of company stock worth $2,279,733 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,115,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after buying an additional 852,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,678. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $951.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.13.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.