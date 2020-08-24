Analysts Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy also reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 11,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.