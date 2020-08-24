Amir Avniel Sells 20,622 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 20,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $130,124.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amir Avniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Amir Avniel sold 8,827 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.44.

On Friday, August 14th, Amir Avniel sold 13,364 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $73,769.28.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Amir Avniel sold 9,378 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $49,703.40.

On Monday, August 10th, Amir Avniel sold 6,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $37,398.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Amir Avniel sold 12,391 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $73,602.54.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amir Avniel sold 14,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $91,486.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Amir Avniel sold 6,800 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $42,568.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. BeyondAirInc . has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.