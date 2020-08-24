Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

