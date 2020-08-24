Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,920 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,642. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.