Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Americann has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.23.
