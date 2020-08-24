Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Americann has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.23.

About Americann

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, and owns medical cannabis facilities to produce the medical cannabis in the United States. It partners with local businesses to serve marijuana patients in their communities. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

