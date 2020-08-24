American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 52,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 38.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 92.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.83 on Monday, reaching $243.51. 25,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

