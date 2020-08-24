American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 258,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,795. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

