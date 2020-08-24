American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Decreased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,933,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 147.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,013,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,043,000 after purchasing an additional 604,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 556,814 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

AEP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

