Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Altagas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.36.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$17.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

