Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ALLO stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a current ratio of 22.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 146,382 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,294,426.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 996,293 shares of company stock valued at $44,555,966. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,863 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after buying an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after buying an additional 200,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

