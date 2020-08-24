Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Chairman Sells $1,153,174.00 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Chairman Lyle Berman sold 455,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $1,153,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AESE shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

