Alliance Global Partners Boosts Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Price Target to $3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $79,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.